Reddick rebounds from penalty to win for first time at Bristol

Tyler Reddick collected his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway, benefiting from Justin Allgaier’s late misfortune to collect his fourth win of the 2019 season in the Richard Childress Racing No. 2 Chevrolet.

Allgaier had seemingly seized control of the race leading for much of the final stage and pulled away on a late restart, but with 11 laps to go his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet slowed with an apparent tire going down. Allgaier had to come down pit road, and that opened the door for Reddick to take the lead and ride off with the victory.

Reddick rebounded from having to start from the back of the field because of four pre-qualifying inspection failures that resulted in an L1 penalty that included the loss of 10 driver and owner points and a pass-through penalty at the start of the race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Unofficial results

For Allgaier, it was a missed opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with a win. Allgaier led 131 laps, second only to Kyle Busch, but it was the defending series champion Reddick who led only 19 laps but got the win.

It was a rough night for a few of the race’s favorites, including Cole Custer, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Erik Jones, who were all involved in an incident that took them out of the race on Lap 36. That opened the door for Brandon Jones, in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, to win Stage 1.

“It looked like the 00 (Cole Custer) got squeezed in the wall and kind of started a chain reaction,” Jones said. “It‘s unfortunate it‘s that early in the race to be pressing. It‘s a tough situation. I wasn‘t really making any bold moves and there was some bold moves being made up ahead. It kind of is what it is.”

RELATED: Xfinity favorites in early wreck

Story continues

Kyle Busch, who led 137 laps, had to exit the race when the engine expired in the No. 18 JGR Toyota after he won Stage 2. Busch, who has nine Xfinity wins at Bristol, crossed the start-finish line, then made a quick left turn off the track and out of the race.

“Coming off the corner I got back into the gas and it broke and just tried to limp it home and that was all she had,” Busch said.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the track Saturday, Aug. 24 at Road America (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tune in to see if Austin Cindric can make it three in a row in road-course races this season.

This story will be updated.