Reddick, Hemric, Custer to drop to the rear for Sunday's start at Las Vegas

The cars of Tyler Reddick, Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer will drop to the rear of the field for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race for unapproved adjustments before the Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM).

Dylan Buell | Getty Images

Reddick was the highest-ranking driver in Saturday’s Busch Light Pole Qualifying, earning the seventh starting position in the 37-car field. His No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet will be among those dropping to the rear of the field before the green flag.

Hemric had secured the 16th starting spot in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, and Custer had taken the 24th position in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Also, the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Kyle Busch was listed as one of the cars to drop to the rear after the team prepped a reserve car for Sunday’s 400-miler. Busch crashed early in Saturday’s practice session and did not register a qualifying lap.

Officials also announced a competition caution is scheduled for Lap 30 of the 267 scheduled.