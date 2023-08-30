Reddick has Eagles' Week 13 matchup with 49ers circled originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Forget the old cliché about every game on the NFL schedule mattering the same.

On a recent episode of the "Rich Eisen Show," Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick revealed he is anticipating the Week 13 matchup against the 49ers more than any other game.

“That San Fran game, man a lot of chirping, a lot of back and forth over social media about what have, could have, and should have happened," Reddick told Eisen. “So, I’m looking forward to that one, no game more than that one.



“I’ve seen things that guys were saying, Deebo Samuel, Fred [Warner], lot of these guys that came out and talked about it. I respect them, I respect them for their opinion, and their thought, and their belief in their team. For me, I’m the same way, I believe in my team, I believe in my teammates, and I feel the same way. For me, it’s like bring it on, y’all kept on talking, y’all talked about this all offseason, through the Super Bowl, after the playoff game. So, it’s like better be prepared, because I know I will be, and I’m going to do my best to make sure the team is ready too.”



After an elbow injury forced Brock Purdy to exit the NFC Championship Game in January, a few players on the 49ers were outspoken about their belief of how different the outcome of the game would have been if their quarterback hadn’t gotten injured.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said to Complex Sports in May.

Beyond just the compelling storylines, this Week 13 matchup also figures to be pivotal in shaping the NFC playoff picture.

On a Sunday afternoon in early December, the 49ers will have their chance to exact revenge on a team that quickly has become one of their biggest rivals in the conference.

