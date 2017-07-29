Reddick drives in 5, Astros rally for 6-5 win over Tigers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) -- Josh Reddick hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting the Houston Astros to a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The Astros trailed 5-3 when Detroit brought in reliever Bruce Rondon (1-2) to start the eighth. He allowed singles to Derek Fisher and Jose Altuve before Reddick's drive sailed well beyond the wall in right field.

Reddick drove in five runs, and the Astros won despite getting only three innings from starter Dallas Keuchel in the left-hander's return from a neck injury. Brad Peacock (9-1) allowed two runs in four innings of relief, then Chris Devenski pitched the eighth and Ken Giles finished for his 22nd save in 24 chances.

Marwin Gonzalez also homered for the AL West-leading Astros, who were without injured slugger George Springer. Nicholas Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera went deep for Detroit.

Altuve had three hits, extending his hitting streak to 19 games and raising his American League-leading average to .369.

Keuchel, who hadn't pitched since June 2, allowed three runs and six hits in three innings, walking three and striking out three. Manager A.J. Hinch indicated before the game that he would be on a pitch count, and he was pulled after throwing 79.

Keuchel is 9-0 this year and has won his last 11 decisions, a streak that only stayed alive because of Houston's late rally. He allowed a three-run homer to Castellanos in the second that put the Tigers ahead 3-1.

Cabrera's home run made it 4-2 in the fifth, but Gonzalez answered the following inning with a solo shot.

Mikie Mahtook gave the Tigers a 5-3 lead in the seventh when he hustled all the way around from first and scored on Victor Martinez's single to right.

Reddick hit sacrifice flies in the first and third innings for Houston.

Jordan Zimmermann allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings for the Tigers, but Detroit squandered the lead immediately after his departure. Rondon was ejected from the Detroit's previous game, a 16-2 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday night, for hitting Mike Moustakas with a pitch. He retired only one batter Friday - and by then he had already given up the lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Springer, Houston's leader with 27 home runs, went on the disabled list before the game. He's been dealing with left quadriceps discomfort.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Collin McHugh (0-0) starts Saturday at Detroit. McHugh returned last weekend for his first start of 2017 after being out with shoulder problems.

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (4-5) takes the mound. It will be his first start since the birth of his daughter Meira Joy Boyd on Thursday.