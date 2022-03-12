Reddick, Busch, Bell teams among nine with pre-qualifying inspection infractions

Nine NASCAR Cup Series teams lost a crew member and pit selection for Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after failing pre-qualifying inspection twice on Saturday morning.

The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Tyler Reddick, the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford of Garrett Smithley, the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Kyle Busch, the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Christopher Bell, the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Todd Gilliland, the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Cole Custer, the No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet of Ty Dillon, the No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet of Erik Jones and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Landon Cassill were the teams with the inspection infractions.

Car chief David Alexander (No. 8 RCR Chevrolet), car chief Robert Valentinsen (No. 15 RWR Ford), car chief Nate Bellows (No. 18 JGR Toyota), car chief Chris Sherwood (No. 20 JGR Toyota), engineer Tony Raker (No. 38 Front Row Ford), car chief Tony Cardamone (No. 41 SHR Ford), car chief Cam Strader (No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet), engineer Danny Efland (No. 43 Petty GMS Chevrolet) and car chief JR Norris (No. 77 Spire Chevrolet) were the crew members ejected.

Cup cars were on track for group practice at 1:30 p.m. ET at the 1-mile track before group qualifying at 2:15 p.m. ET.