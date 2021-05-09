Red Wolves open season with victory at North Texas

May 9—The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a road victory in their 2021 USL League One season opener, with the third-year club winning 1-0 against North Texas SC on Saturday night in Arlington.

Jimmie Villalobos scored in the 32nd minute, assisted by Juan Galindrez. The Red Wolves are back on the road for their next match May 16 against the New England Revolution before opening their home schedule at CHI Memorial Stadiun in East Ridge on May 22 against Fort Lauderdale CF.

Contact Gene Henley at ghenley@timesfreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @genehenley3.