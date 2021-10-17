Red Wings' Zadina uses offensive term to describe Canucks player

Red Wings' Zadina used an offensive term in a press conference. (Getty)

Detroit Red Wings winger Filip Zadina used a derogatory term during a post-game press conference on Saturday.

After a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the 21-year-old was in the middle of commenting on a forceful hit from forward Conor Garland that sent Zadina to the ice and the Canucks winger to the penalty box, when he used an offensive term for little people.

Filip Zadina calls Conor Garland a “Midget,” after his third period hit. pic.twitter.com/JfkHxE9XPN — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) October 17, 2021

“I went to chase the puck, went reaching for the puck, and he reversed hit me, I guess,” Zadina said, describing the hit. “I mean, like the midget that he is, it’s pretty normal that he’s reverse hit. I don’t think he’s strong enough to battle me in the corner one-on-one, and he just did a stupid hit. It is what it is.”

While Garland certainly did the youngster dirty by raising a vicious elbow in an attempt to keep possession of the puck, there are certainly other terms for Zadina to use to describe the five-foot-10 Vancouver winger.

It is uncertain if the Red Wings will address the use of this word, but since Zadina has been playing in North America since 2017 — even before Detroit drafted him sixth-overall in 2018 — there is really no excuse for not knowing that is an offensive term to use.

Through two games, the Czech forward has one goal and one assist.

