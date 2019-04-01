Red Wings’ Witkowski delivers big hit, fights Bruins’ Acciari

It’s tougher to make an opponent pay for hitting your teammate when that opponent can handle things in a fight.

Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari clearly was angered when he saw his teammate Joakim Nordstrom suffer a questionable hit by Detroit Red Wings winger Luke Witkowski. In a short but violent and spirited fight, it seemed like Witkowski got the best of Acciari.

Either way, the replays in the video above are pretty entertaining, if you’re into fights. It wasn’t an epic, mind you, but some of the shots are pretty compelling.

The Red Wings ended up beating the Bruins 6-3 on Sunday.