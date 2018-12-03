Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi faces ban after delivering sucker punch from own bench

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi takes liberties with Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert. (Twitter/HeartofNHL)

Tyler Bertuzzi did not make friends this weekend.

After nearly sparking a line brawl in an encounter with Brad Marchand on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings forward 24 hours later delivered a clean, glove-off sucker punch to the mouth of unsuspecting Avs forward Matt Calvert — while standing on his own bench, no less.

While the former was relatively harmless and nearly led to a goalie fight (which, let’s face it, is always entertaining) Bertuzzi’s deliberate and dangerous uppercut on Calvert was a clear violation of anyone’s code.

And it appears he will be punished accordingly.

Bertuzzi's sucker punch last night against Avs pic.twitter.com/WENXLzJtB6 — Heart of NHL (@HeartofNHL) December 3, 2018





His intent is clear as day, but the NHL’s Department of Player Safety will have a lot to consider while settling on an eventual sanction.

Did Bertuzzi act alone in initiating the confrontation? Was he retaliating to a spear from Calvert? Is Calvert OK?

Or best: how much worse is it to expose the fist first before winding up to deliver the blow?

That should be the overriding detail here, as Bertuzzi distinctly and intelligibly took an extra step to inflict more harm on the opponent.

You receive an automatic 10-game suspension for leaving the bench to fight. While Bertuzzi stayed put, his actions were inherently more dangerous. Soon we’ll find out what that’s worth.

