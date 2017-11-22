Red Wings try to keep Oilers down

DETROIT -- Seventeen days ago, the Detroit Red Wings turned in their most complete effort of the NHL season, blanketing the Edmonton Oilers for a 4-0 road victory.

As the Oilers arrive in Detroit in the midst of a road trip, what can the Wings learn from their previous victory at Edmonton that they can deploy against them as they meet again at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday?

Not much, according to Wings forward Darren Helm.

"I don't think we're looking at that game as a turning point for us," Helm said despite the Wings going 3-1-2 since their victory in Edmonton.

"We're not going to bring back emotions from that game. We can't look at every game and remember how good we were. It's different games. It just happens that we're playing Edmonton, coincidentally."

The Wings (10-8-3) are much more concerned about learning from their last game. Facing a Colorado Avalanche team that had played the night before and been humbled 5-2 by the Nashville Predators, Detroit squandered a third-period lead and lost 4-3 in overtime.

"We've just got to be better than we were last game," Helm said. "That's all it is. We've just got to be better."

The Oilers arrive in Detroit after being manhandled 8-3 on Tuesday by the St. Louis Blues, but the Wings have lost their last two games while facing teams that played the previous night.

"I think we've gained an understanding over the last month of the type of hockey we have to play to be successful," Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. "I think we know that. We revisited it this morning.

"I thought we did a good job up there (in Edmonton) of being able to get pucks behind them and forecheck, spend time in their end and spend little time in their D zone. They're a really good O-zone team.

"The last game on Sunday, we had the most D-zone time we've had all year and we certainly don't want that against Edmonton, because they'll be a handful."