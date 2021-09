Red Wings Training Camp Schedule

In this article:

Sep. 23—THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

TEAM LINDSAY

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Off-ice Workout

TEAM DELVECCHIO

9:25 a.m. — Video

9:30 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

10:35 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. — Off-ice Workout

TEAM HOWE

11:25 a.m. — Video

11:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

12:35 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

1:40 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. — Off-ice Workout

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

TEAM LINDSAY

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Off-ice Workout

TEAM DELVECCHIO

9:25 a.m. — Video

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

10:40 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. — Off-ice Workout

TEAM HOWE

11:25 a.m. — Video

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

12:40 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

1:40 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. — Off-ice Workout

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

TEAM LINDSAY

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Off-ice Workout

TEAM HOWE

9:25 a.m. — Video

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

10:40 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. — Off-ice Workout

TEAM DELVECCHIO

11:25 a.m. — Video

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

12:40 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

1:40 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. — Off-ice Workout

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

NON-RED & WHITE PLAYERS

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Off-ice Workout

RED & WHITE PLAYERS

10:55 a.m. — Video

11:05 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

12 p.m. — RED & WHITE GAME WEST RINK

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

TEAM RED

9:25 a.m. — Video

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On-ice Conditioning, West Rink

11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Off-ice Workout

Story continues

TEAM WHITE

10:55 a.m. — Video

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. — On-ice Conditioning, West Rink

12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Off-ice Workout

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

TEAM RED

9:25 a.m. — Video

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. — Off-ice Workout

TEAM WHITE

11:00 a.m. — Video

11:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. — On-ice Practice, David's Rink

12:05 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. — On-ice Practice, West Rink

12:50 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. — Off-ice Workout

Follow Andrew Rosenthal on Twitter @ByAndrewR