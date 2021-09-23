Red Wings training camp kicks off Thursday in TC

Sep. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — If Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman wants one thing this season, it's to see the younger guys that fans saw last weekend at the NHL's Prospect Tournament play meaningful minutes.

"I think we're making progress here. I hope it does, but it may not necessarily relate into wins and losses," Yzerman said Wednesday in a Zoom press conference. "We're moving younger players into the lineup, and I think it's important at this phase that younger guys are moving."

Perhaps maybe even one other face that didn't play last weekend.

Moritz Seider, fresh off an year with the Swedish team of Rögle, is a name many fans are itching to know whether or not he will make the 23-player roster or new taxi squad.

What's certain is he'll be on the ice a lot in the preseason, Yzerman indicated. The Red Wings took the 20-year-old from Zell, Germany, sixth overall in the 2019 NHL draft. Seider did not play in last weekend's prospect tournament but is set to appear in Traverse City for camp, which starts Thursday morning at Centre ICE.

Detroit will carry eight defenseman this winter.

"I would temper the excitement and the expectations," Yzerman said. "I think it's a huge step going from the American League, the Swedish league, or the KHL for that matter, to the NHL. The reality is the best players in the world are in the NHL, with exception of the young guy who's stayed in Europe for a year or two more."

Centre ICE officials announced that Friday's camp day is being designated as Military/First Responder/Healthcare Professional Day. Workers and veterans will get free admission with proper credentials. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and the practice session starts at 9:30.

Camp and practice will run through Sept. 28 before the Red Wings return to Detroit for an exhibition game against the Buffalo Sabres.

BERTUZZI NOT VACCINATED

Tyler Bertuzzi is the only unvaccinated Detroit Red Wings player going into training camp and faces the potential of missing all of his team's games in Canada this season as a result, Yzerman said Wednesday.

Yzerman in his camp-opening video call said the rest of the organization is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including himself. Bertuzzi will be in Traverse City for the start of on-ice workouts Thursday but the forward may end up forfeiting over $450,000 in salary for the Red Wings' nine games north of the border. NHL protocols allow teams to suspend unvaccinated players without pay when they are unavailable to participate.

"For the foreseeable future entering Canada, you can't enter Canada unless you're vaccinated, so that obviously will be an issue when we go to play Canadian teams," Yzerman said. "Does that change or not? I have no idea. But as of now and under the Canadian laws, I guess, he wouldn't be able to cross the border, so he wouldn't play in any games in Canada."

That includes Detroit's first road game Oct. 23 at Montreal. The 26-year-old Bertuzzi will be allowed to practice with teammates but must wear a mask around the rink and distance himself when working out in the gym, in addition to other restrictions on the road.

Asked if he was disappointed in Bertuzzi choosing not to get one of the coronavirus vaccines, Yzerman said: "No. It's his decision."

"I'm not in a position to force anyone — we can't force anyone to get vaccinated," Yzerman added. "Tyler has his reasons, and I'm sure you'll get a chance to ask him that question."

Bertuzzi so far is the most high-profile NHL player to be publicly identified as unvaccinated as training camps open around North America. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly estimated the league would have only around 10 to 15 unvaccinated players by the time the regular season starts Oct. 12.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yzerman said both Bertuzzi (back) and Dylan Larkin (neck) can train and skate with no issues, but the Red Wings are working him back into "controlled contact."

Jared McIsaac, a defenseman prospect who was evaluated at a hospital following a significant hit in the Detroit's game against Columbus, is not cleared to play and the team is following the NHL's concussion protocol.

"Monday he felt pretty good, not 100 percent yet. Yesterday, he was feeling pretty good," said Yzerman, who didn't have a timeframe on how long McIsaac would be out.

Top international prospects Jonatan Berggren and Lucas Raymond sustained "mild" injuries. Berggren's injury was described as a mild upper body injury and is listed as day-to-day, unlikely to skate Thursday. Raymond has a mild lower body injury, but is likely to skate Thursday.

Jakub Vrana will miss at least the first day of camp because of visa issues, but the hope is that he'll join the team within days after flying from the Czech Republic to Detroit.

ROSTER RELEASED

The Red Wings will bring 62 players to Centre ICE.

Six Michigan natives make their way to Traverse City: Dominik Shine (Pickney), T-Bone Codd (Brighton), Larkin (Waterford), Luke Witkowski (Holland), Danny DeKeyser (Detroit) and Jordan Osterlee (Dearborn Heights).

Seven players were camp invitees through amateur tryouts: Bobby Ryan (Cherry Hill, New Jersey), Cameron Butler (Ottawa, Ontario), Codd, Cooper Walker (Cambridge, Ontario), Luke Toporowski (Bettendorf, Iowa), Mason Ward (Lloydminster, Alberta) and Adam Brubacher (Elmira, Ontario).

