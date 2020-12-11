Red Wings trade rights to Timashov to Islanders

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Red Wings traded the rights to forward Dmytro Timashov to the New York Islanders for future considerations.

Timashov, the Ukrainian-born Swede who turned 24 in October, appeared in five games with the Red Wings in 2019-20 after the team claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Feb. 24. In 44 career NHL games with Detroit and Toronto, he has four goals and five assists.

The Maple Leafs drafted Timashov in the fifth round in 2015.

---

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports