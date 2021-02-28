Red Wings top Blackhawks, have rare two-game winning streak

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ted Kulfan, The Detroit News
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 28—No Dylan Larkin, no problem for the Red Wings, at least this one night.

With Larkin back in Detroit because of an upper body injury, the Wings persevered without their captain Saturday as they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-3.

Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, Christian Djoos — on the power play, ending an 0-for-40 Wings drought — Evgeny Svechnikov (in his first game this season) and Frans Nielsen scored for the Wings, while goaltender Jonathan Bernier continued his fine stretch with 33 saves.

Coach Jeff Blashill said before the game Larkin would miss the two-game series in Chicago after getting hurt in Thursday's game against Nashville. Larkin joined Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body), two players on the Wings' top line, unavailable to play.

"We have to win as a team," coach Jeff Blashill said. "We haven't won enough as a team but we've worked hard as a team and guys have worked for each other, competed for each other, and I can say that for sure.

"When you're missing two big pieces like Dylan and Tyler you have to dig in and our guys dug in. We've scored the last couple of games and we need depth of scoring."

The Wings (7-13-3) matched their season-high of five goals for the second consecutive game and earned a second straight win for the first time this season.

"It sure feels good to score, it's something we've struggled with," Nielsen said. "We've been losing that (special teams) battle a lot this season, and when you lose that, it's tough to win. You have to be good in that area. It's nice it went our way."

Alex DeBrincat (Farmington Hills), Mattias Janmark and Dominik Kubalik scored for the Blackhawks (11-7-4).

The Djoos power-play goal (the Wings' first in 15 games) gave the Wings a 3-1 lead at 18:27 of the second period. Djoos worked his way down the slot and beat screened goalie Malcolm Subban.

"That's obviously an area of the game where we haven't won many special teams battles," Blashill said. "That was a huge part of the game, a huge power-play goal at the moment."

Svechnikov then increased the lead to 4-1 at 2:33 of the third period.

After Subban stopped him on a breakaway, Svechnikov stayed near the post and jammed a loose puck off Nielsen's shot for his first goal of the season.

"Very good moment," Svechnikov said. "Definitely been working hard for it. I was patient and stuck with it. I was hoping. I knew the chance would come and I was getting ready.

"It's always hard but you have to stay as a pro and stick with it. I was able to stay with it mentally and it went pretty good."

Chicago came within two goals, 4-2, on Janmark's deflection past Bernier. But Bernier made several key stops as the Blackhawks surged, and the saves became that much more important when Svechnikov centered a pass to Nielsen skating down the middle, Nielsen scoring his first goal, and first since Feb29, 2020, a span of 24 games.

"It's always nice, a little longer between (goals) but it's always fun," Nielsen said. "You need goals from everyone throughout the lineup and that's been an issue, so it's always nice when you get one."

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Detroit		+160+2.5O 6
Chicago		-189-2.5U 6
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Lucas nets third Tottenham goal against Burnley

    Lucas Moura controls Sergio Reguilon's cross and finds the bottom corner with a clinical swiveling shot to give Spurs a commanding three-goal cushion against Burnley.

  • Surging Red Wings beat Blackhawks 5-3 for 2nd straight win

    Frans Nielsen had a goal and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Saturday night for their second straight victory. Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, Christian Djoos and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for Detroit, which won for the third time in four games after a 4-12-3 start. The Blackhawks had won two straight and five of their previous six.

  • Bruins' Trent Frederic explains where he got his fighting skills

    Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic joins Moose and Glenn on "The Camera Guys" to talk about where he learned to fight.

  • 10 observations: Blackhawks fall to Red Wings in return to United Center

    The Blackhawks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Saturday at the United Center. Here are 10 observations from the loss.

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • Devin Booker replacing injured Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

    Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.

  • NBA releases second-half schedule for 2020-21 regular season

    The NBA announced the second half of its 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, and as expected, it will be a grind for players and teams who will play as many as 40 games in the 68-day stretch from March 10 to May 16.

  • Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three': Nalbandian

    Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.

  • Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants trade after meeting with Texans coach David Culley

    Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.

  • Marcus Morris Sr. with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021

  • Canelo Alvarez overwhelms Avni Yildirim, wins by stoppage

    Canelo Alvarez was so on point that Avni Yildirim didn't bother to come out for the fourth round.

  • Nordic skiing: Norway, Sweden win gold in thrilling team sprints

    Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo obliterated the rest of the field on the final climb to claim gold for Norway in the men's team sprint event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Sunday, while Jonna Sundling snared a thrilling women's gold medal for Sweden. Finland took the silver medal while the team representing the Russian Ski Federation took bronze in the men's event, with Switzerland scoring a surprise silver ahead of Slovenia in the women's competition.

  • Zion Williamson breaks down on-court relationship with Lonzo Ball: ‘Our games complement each other’s’

    As the pair build off big months for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson recently broke down his on-court relationship with Lonzo Ball.

  • Bradley Beal says Josh Okogie caused his third quarter takeover: 'It's his fault'

    Note to defenders, don't tempt Bradley Beal. It won't end well.

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik reflects on ‘worst performance ever’ in UFC Fight Night 186 loss

    Jairzinho Rozenstruik is not happy with his losing effort against Ciryl Gane in UFC Fight Night 186 headliner.

  • New Orleans mayor makes pitch for Russell Wilson

    Russell Wilson has made it clear that he’d accept a trade to the Saints, along with three other teams. And even though Drew Brees has yet to retire (and still possibly won’t), New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has made her pitch for Wilson to join the Saints. “I’ve heard the rumors now,” Cantrell said in [more]

  • Packers great thinks Russell Wilson's best landing spot is Bears

    A Packers great thinks the Bears is the best landing spot for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, if he gets traded.

  • Report: Russell Wilson thinks Pete Carroll and his sons answer to no one

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t only played for head coach Pete Carroll for his entire career. He has also played for both of Carroll’s sons, who have been offensive assistants in Seattle: Nate Carroll is the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach, and Brennan Carroll recently left his role as Seahawks run game coordinator to work at [more]

  • Trae Young with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics

    Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 02/24/2021

  • Zlatan's attack on LeBron James echoes the hypocrisy of the American right

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s criticism of LeBron’s activism is a rehash of the familiar Fox News double standard: that it’s OK for athletes to speak out on issues as long as conservatives agree At the end of Black History Month, the Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a larger-than-life figure who has resuscitated an entire city during a remarkable season with Milan, felt the need to take time out of his schedule to criticize LeBron James for using his global platform to turn a spotlight on social injustices in the United States. LeBron has been one of the NBA’s leading voices in the ongoing fight against police brutality, racism, inequality and social change, using his voice in a way that will have him permanently listed with the great athlete-activists of the past such as Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John Carlos, Tommie Smith, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Craig Hodges and Colin Kaepernick. Etan Thomas Apparently, Ibrahmovic believes that’s not his place. In an interview with Discovery+ in Sweden, Ibrahimovic felt compelled to criticize the Los Angeles Lakers star and any sportsperson who dares to use their position and platform to speak out on issues beyond the narrow focus of the sport they play. “I like (James) a lot,” Ibrahimovic said. “He’s phenomenal, what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing. “I play football because I’m the best at playing football. I’m no politician. If I’d been a politician, I would be doing politics. “This is the first mistake famous people do when they become famous: for me it is better to avoid certain topics and do what you’re good doing, otherwise you risk doing something wrongly.” On Friday, after the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron responded to the criticism from Zlatan by vowing never to stay silent about social causes. As he put it to reporters: “I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression – things that go on in our community. “Because I was a part of my community at one point and saw the things that were going on, and I know what’s still going on because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice. “I’m their voice and I use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that might be going on, not only in my community but in this country and around the world.” LeBron James addresses the media at the 2018 opening of the I Promise School, a district-run public school in his Ohio hometown of Akron that was the brainchild of James’s foundation and the city’s public school district. Photograph: Jason Miller/Getty Images LeBron didn’t stop there. He went on to reference a Canal Plus interview with Ibrahimovic from three years ago where he blamed “undercover racism” for what he’s considered unfair treatment by the Swedish media. “He’s the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a [traditional Swedish] last name, he felt like there was some racism going on,” James said. “I speak from a very educated mind. I’m kind of the wrong guy to go at, because I do my homework.” Maybe Ibrahimovic watched a little too much Fox News while he was living in the US during his two-year spell with the LA Galaxy, because his criticism sounded very familiar to Laura Ingraham, the conservative opinionator who infamously demanded that LeBron “shut up and dribble” in a segment many perceived as racist. It’s a line of argument that exposed Ingraham and the entire American right wing: It’s perfectly OK for athletes to use their platform when they are promoting a narrative that you agree with or that is personal to you. That double standard was on full display last year when the GOP invited NFL and college football legend Herschel Walker to be a speaker at the Republican national convention. However, if the narrative is in opposition to their personal beliefs, then the athlete needs to stay in his lane, or stick to sports, or shut up and dribble – or as Ibrahimovic put it – do what you’re good at doing. And again, as LeBron pointed out, Ibrahimovic had zero problem speaking out about the racism and discrimination he felt that he was a victim of. That’s the definition of hypocrisy. And finally, for the record, LeBron’s decision to stand with the athletes and activists across America in calling for an end to the police killings of unarmed Black and Brown people isn’t “politics”, but a demand for basic human rights. And that’s something that anyone – no matter what color, race, nationality, place of origin, background, religion, occupation or status – should have the moral courage to support. Like Dr Martin Luther King said, there comes a point when silence is betrayal.