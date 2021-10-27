Red Wing's Toivonen edging closer to NFL quest

Oct. 26—The dream, gradually, is coming to fruition for Travis Toivonen.

The good stuff has all happened in the past five months.

After playing four seasons of football at the University of North Dakota, his final one in 2019, it became the Red Wing native's singular goal to make it to the NFL.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver committed himself completely to that, working out daily since that final college game.

But for nearly two years, when it came to NFL interest in him, there was none.

That is until the beginning of this past June. That's when Toivonen's agent called him, letting him know that the Seattle Seahawks wanted to bring him in for a tryout.

The NFL door had finally cracked open. Toivonen went sprinting through it, spending the next three months leaving a good enough impression on the Seahawks that he stuck with the club until its final cutdown to 53 players.

Making himself known

Though ultimately waived by Seattle, it was a major step. Toivonen's foot, finally, was in the NFL door, a now known commodity thanks to that time spent with the Seahawks, including him catching two passes in preseason games.

Then, one week ago, the NFL opened its door again, only wider this time. It was the New York Giants, wanting him to join their practice squad.

Toivonen, who never stopped working out after being released by Seattle, immediately boarded a plane headed for the Giants' training facility in East Rutherford, N.J.

He's spent every day since going to practices and meetings with the rest of the team, heavy into planning for the next game, just like all of the Giants players.

When he's not been doing that, he's been pinching himself. After all, Toivonen is in the midst of living out a dream that he's held since grade school.

"It's incredible," Toivonen said, "just getting another shot to keep playing football. This past week has been awesome."

The only thing that would make it better is if he was actually active on the Giants' 53-man roster.

He's working on that.

"Right now, I'm basically trying to work my butt off so I can get on the field on Sundays," Toivonen said. "I don't know if that's going to work out or not. But I want to be on special teams or make it as a receiver. That's the goal. I want to be able to play. I'm not satisfied just being a practice squad player. I want to be playing in NFL football games."

A day's worth

That might sound demanding by Toivonen. But it's really the only reason he's in East Rutherford, to fully realize his dream.

Still, he's been tickled with this first step, being a part of the practice squad.

Living the NFL life and tossed into preparing for that next game like the rest of his Giants teammates — it's been dream-like for Toivonen.

Last week, he was on the scout team as the Giants prepared to play the Carolina Panthers, helping prep the team's defense for the sets and plays the Panthers' offense would likely run.

His days start at 6:30 in the morning with a weight-lifting workout with the rest of the team. Meetings follow until 11:45 a.m., then there's a snack, then a 1 1/2 hour practice, then lunch, then more meetings until 4:30.

Then it's a short 1 1/2-mile commute to the hotel he's staying at and figures to remain at until the season is over.

Once home, it's dinner and then all-night dates with the Giants' playbook.

Nothing glamorous about spending hours by yourself studying offensive sets. But all of the stuff in between, that has been special.

"The biggest thing is getting onto the practice field and competing with guys who are the best athletes in the world," Toivonen said. "And getting into the NFL lifestyle, with as much gear as you want, working out as much as you want and the meals they serve are amazing every day. I get to do everything NFL players do."

Except play in the games.

Toivonen's working on that.