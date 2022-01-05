Red Wings snap 100-game shorthanded goal rut

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now.

The Red Wings got off to an early 1-0 lead over the Sharks last night, but after Givani Smith boarded San Jose’s Jacob Middleton late in the first period, Detroit found themselves in a tough position. Smith was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for his actions, putting the Red Wings shorthanded for the end of the first frame and the start of the second period.

Detroit went into tonight’s game having not scored a shorthanded goal in 100 contests, but Pius Suter ended that rut at 2:04 in the second period. Then to make things even better for the Red Wings, Tyler Bertuzzi scored a second shorthanded goal just 37 seconds later. That gave Detroit a comfortable 3-0 lead en route to a 6-2 victory.

The previous five seasons were painful for a Red Wings fanbase that had grown accustomed to success. Detroit not only missed the playoffs for five straight seasons, but they were historically bad in 2019-20 and didn’t come close to making the postseason in 2020-21. They are coming out the other end of their rebuild though. The team is still very young, especially with rookies Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider playing prominent roles, but players like Dylan Larkin and Bertuzzi have made significant strides and can provide veteran leadership at this point.

Detroit still isn’t a great team, but they’re a competitive one and continue to trend in the right direction. With a 16-15-3 record, they’re very much in the mix for a playoff spot.

BOSTON 5 NEW JERSEY 3

David Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal. It was his ninth goal and 22nd point in 29 games.

Curtis Lazar scored a goal and registered an assist for the Bruins. He has three goals and seven points in 22 contests.

Linus Ullmark kicked out 23 of 26 Devils shots. He has a 9-5-0 record, 2.58 GAA, and .917 save percentage in 14 games.

Damon Severson extended his point streak to three games with a goal. The Devils defenseman has five goals and 14 points in 33 contests.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 of 34 shots last night. He has an 8-7-3 record, 3.32 GAA, and .895 save percentage in 20 games.

FLORIDA 6 CALGARY 2

Sergei Bobrovsky played a huge role in the Panthers victory by stopping 47 of 49 shots. He had to face at least 14 shots in every period and Florida was outshot 19-8 in the third frame, but outscored Calgary 2-0 in that period thanks in part to Bobrovsky’s efforts.

Jacob Markstrom had a busy night too, but he didn’t fare as well. He stopped 39 of 45 Panthers shots, allowing at least a goal in every period.

Johnny Gaudreau scored a goal for the Flames. He’s up to 14 goals and 37 points in 31 games.

Patric Hornqvist netted a pair of goals for Florida. That gives him six goals and 15 points in 33 contests.

Joe Thornton scored the game-winning goal. It was his fourth goal and sixth point in 19 games.

TAMPA BAY 7 COLUMBUS 2

Ondrej Palat scored two goals and registered an assist for the Lightning. He has 12 goals and 27 points in 35 contests.

Brayden Point also had a great night for Tampa Bay with a goal and two assists. He’s up to 11 goals and 21 points in 21 games.

Corey Perry and Pat Maroon each contributed a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Anthony Cirelli assisted on two of Tampa Bay’s seven goals.

With the way the Lightning’s forwards were playing, Andrei Vasilevskiy didn’t necessarily need to be good tonight, but he did his part anyways, stopping 20 of 22 shots. He has an 18-5-3 record, 2.21 GAA, and .924 save percentage in 26 contests.

Joonas Korpisalo turned aside 29 of 36 Lightning shots. He hadn’t played since Dec. 16 because he was on the COVID-19 protocol.

Gustav Nyquist scored a goal and registered an assist for Columbus. He has seven goals and 15 points in 31 contests.

DETROIT 6 SAN JOSE 2

Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals, including the game winner. He has 15 goals and 24 points in 26 contests.

Pius Suter also contributed two goals for San Jose. That gives him eight goals and 18 points in 34 games.

Alex Nedeljkovic saved 24 of 26 Sharks shots. He has a 10-8-3 record, 2.85 GAA, and .914 save percentage in 23 contests.

Jasper Weatherby scored a goal for the Sharks. It was his third goal and seven point in 30 games.

James Reimer stopped 20 of 24 shots through two periods. Adin Hill came out for the third and saved five of seven shots.

COLORADO 4 CHICAGO 3 (OT)

Erik Johnson scored two goals for the Avalanche. He has five goals and 13 points in 29 contests.

Cale Makar contributed the overtime winner. It was his 14th goals and 28th point in 25 games.

Two of Chicago’s three goals were scored by Alex DeBrincat. That gives him 20 goals and 26 points in 33 games.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 of 33 Avalanche shots. He’s allowed at least three goals in each of his last three starts.

Darcy Kuemper turned aside 28 of 31 shots last night. Two of the three goals he surrendered were scored during Chicago power plays.

WINNIPEG 3 ARIZONA 1

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the game-winning goal. He’s up to 15 goals and 26 points in 32 games.

Evgeny Svechnikov also found the back of the net for Winnipeg. That gives him three goals and nine points in 29 contests.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 27 Coyotes shots. He has a 13-9-4 record, 2.67 GAA, and .917 save percentage in 26 starts.

At the other end of the ice, Karel Vejmelka was far busier, saving 46 of 48 shots. Although he got the loss, he did bounce back after allowing 12 goals over his previous two starts.

Arizona’s lone goal was scored by Shayne Gostisbehere. He has six goals and 21 points in 31 games.

NASHVILLE 3 VEGAS 2

Filip Forsberg scored a pair of goals, including the game winner. He’s up to 17 goals and 27 points in 25 games.

Yakov Trenin accounted for the Predators’ other goal. He has seven goals and 12 points in 34 contests.

William Karlsson scored a goal and registered an assist for Vegas. That gives him four goals and 10 points in 21 games.

Logan Thompson turned aside 23 of 26 shots on Tuesday. He was making his first career start.

Juuse Saros saved 42 of 44 Golden Knight shots. Both of the goals were surrendered in the second half of the third period, but the Predators were able to hang on to earn the win.

ANAHEIM 4 PHILADELPHIA 1

Troy Terry led the charge for Anaheim with his first career hat trick. He’s up to 21 goals and 34 points in 35 games.

Sonny Milano netted the Ducks’ other goal. That gives him nine goals and 23 points in 31 games.

John Gibson kicked out 28 of 29 Flyers shots. With that, he earned his first win since Dec. 9.

Philadelphia’s only goal was scored by Cam Atkinson. It was his 13th goal and 24th point in 33 games.

Carter Hart stopped 26 of 29 shots last night. He has a 7-9-4 record, 2.77 GAA, and .917 save percentage in 20 contests.