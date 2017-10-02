Red Wings sign veteran Booth to one-year, two-way deal

Professional tryouts often don’t pay off for veteran NHLers, but in David Booth’s case, it worked out pretty well.

After attending Red Wings camp on a PTO, Booth inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Wings on Monday morning. He’ll make $700,000 is he sticks in the NHL or $250,000 if he heads to the minors.

The 32-year-old last played in North America during the 2014-15 season when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Booth had accumulated just seven goals and 13 points in 59 games during that season.

He spent the previous two seasons in in the KHL with Vladivostok Admiral and Omsk Avangard.

“He’s made a good case for sure,” Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said prior to the signing of Booth, per MLive.com. “(Friday) was probably more typical of the type of minutes that he’d see (7:25 in a 4-2 loss to Toronto) and those are hard types of games to play. Not everybody’s suited for that, to play the 8-10 (minutes), depending on PK. I’m going to play our top three lines a lot.”



