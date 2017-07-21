Red Wings sign Tomas Tatar: four years, $21.2M

It turns out that Tomas Tatar‘s days are numbered with the Detroit Red Wings by almost 1,500.*

After a salary arbitration hearing and concerns that he might leave after a single season, “Band-Aid” sort of deal, a wide variety of reporters state that the two sides instead agreed to a four-year deal with a $5.3 million cap hit, which would total $21.2 million.

Those figures come from MLive.com’s Ansar Khan, the Detroit News’ Ted Kulfan, FanRag’s Craig Morgan, and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The Red Wings confirmed that it was four years, but didn’t mention the financial details in their release.

Here’s the reported yearly breakdown (cue ominous music for that lockout-protection drop in 2020-21), via Morgan:

League source: Tomas Tatar (DET) has settled:

2017-18: 4.875 + 1.125 SB

2018-19: 5.500

2019-20: 5.500

2020-21: 3.200 + 1.000 SB — Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) July 21, 2017





Again, this feels like a change in viewpoint, as even just yesterday it was reasonable to wonder if Tatar would only stick around for 2017-18. Now, it is possible that Tatar might get traded at some point, but a four-year deal is a bit surprising. The forward himself speculated that a one-year deal would be it.

This contract makes Tatar, 26, the Red Wings’ second-most expensive forward from a cap perspective, trailing only Henrik Zetteberg’s $6.083 million.

Even with this deal out of the way, Red Wings GM Ken Holland still has some work to do, including re-signing speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou. And the situation is tight.

W Tatar signed at 4yr $5.3M #Redwings are currently projected $3M above the ceiling. They have 2 unsigned RFAs remaining: Athanasiou & Russo pic.twitter.com/oynewMegjx — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 21, 2017





* – Four times 365 is 1,460. Get it?



