Red Wings sign first-round pick Rasmussen to entry-level contract

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Saturday that they have agreed to terms with their 2017 first-round pick, forward Michael Rasmussen, on a three-year entry-level contract.

The Red Wings selected Rasmussen with the No. 9 overall pick from the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League. Rasmussen, a 6-6, 220-pound forward spent the past three seasons playing in Tri-City and is coming off of a 2016-17 season that saw him score 32 goals and add 23 assists in just 50 games. His 32 goals were second on the team even though he missed more than 20 games.

The selection of Rasmussen marked the first time the Red Wings organization has picked in the top-10 of the NHL draft since 1991 when the team selected forward Martin Lapointe with the 10th overall pick that year.

Since then their highest draft pick was the No. 15 overall pick they used on forward Dylan Larkin in 2014.

A few years ago we probably would have looked at Rasmussen as a prospect that would not have a chance of making his Red Wings debut until a few years after he was picked. But in recent years the Red Wings have shown more of a willingness to bring their prospects up a little faster and he seems determined to make the roster this season.



