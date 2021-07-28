Red Wings, Sam Gagner agree to 1-year contract extension

Jul. 28—Detroit — The Red Wings are bringing back Sam Gagner.

The team announced Wednesday morning, some 90 minutes before the start of unrestricted free agency, they have agreed to terms with the veteran forward on a one-year contract. Terms were not immediately available.

Gagner, who will be 32 on Aug. 10, played in 42 games with the Wings last season with seven goals and eight assists, with a minus-4 rating. He's entering his 15th NHL season.

Gagner is a respected veteran presence in the locker room, and his influence among the many young Wings' forwards was something the organization didn't want lose.

General manager Steve Yzerman talked last weekend about wanting to retain some of the right-shot forwards — Gagner, Luke Glendening, Bobby Ryan — the Wings had from last season, all of whom are potential unrestricted free agents.

The Wings also have signed goaltender Calvin Pickard to a one-year contract to remain, in essence, as the organization's third goaltender, and provide veteran goaltending in Grand Rapids.

