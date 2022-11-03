Red Wings roll out Stanley Cup anniversary merchandise for reunions
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
No, not that Matt Ryan.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point lead and appeared to be finished before Dyson Daniels' two missed free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation allowed the Lakers to run one last play. Austin Reaves made a crosscourt pass to Ryan, and the undrafted newcomer who surprisingly made the Lakers' roster last month drilled a fallaway 3 in front of their bench to force OT.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they're in Houston for Saturday's game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley, police said. In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU's hotel this weekend.
Wednesday’s surprising news regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders will spark speculation as to the reason for the decision to try to sell the team. Maybe someone finally persuaded Daniel Snyder that it’s in his own best interests and the best interests of the league for him to sell. Maybe someone in Snyder’s [more]
Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to no-hit the Phillies in a 5-0 win, evening the World Series at 2-2.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
"I miss the cut, I still make money. I make the cut, I make extra money."
The Hall of Fame pitcher believes there is a key clue to Lance McCullers pitch tipping.
A few Eastern Conference scouts aren't looking favorably on the future of Warriors youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams talked about the firing of Steve Nash in Brooklyn and several topics before Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Bisping has said he would favour YouTube star Paul in a boxing match with Diaz
The Lakers are reportedly interested in trading Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets for a package that would include Terry Rozier.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have an emergency podcast following all of the breaking news in college football on Monday.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Paris Masters in the second round on Wednesday after losing in three sets to American Tommy Paul, boosting Carlos Alcaraz's hopes of finishing the year as world number one.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
After Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations against the Heat, he had the support of an unlikely ally: Ja Morant.