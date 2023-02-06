Red Wings return from All-Star break with high expectations, healthy roster
The Red Wings return from the NHL All-Star break with high expectations and a healthy roster. Jeanna Trotman reports from Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso, forward Robby Fabbri and head coach Derek Lalonde speak to the media on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin, Derek Lalonde, February 6, 2023 in Detroit.
Upon his return from NHL All-Star Weekend, Dylan Larkin talked Monday about the conversation surrounding a potential contract extension with the Red Wings.
Jakub Vrana, who the Detroit Red Wings waived and assigned to the AHL in January, has been scoring lately. But that hasn't translated into a call-up.
