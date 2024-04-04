Red Wings play the Rangers, look to continue home win streak

New York Rangers (51-21-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (37-30-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the New York Rangers.

Detroit is 37-30-8 overall and 21-11-5 at home. The Red Wings rank ninth in league play with 249 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

New York is 51-21-4 overall and 24-11-4 on the road. The Rangers are 23-11-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 24 goals and 36 assists for the Red Wings. Shayne Gostisbehere has seven assists over the last 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 50 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has nine goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: day to day (undisclosed), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.