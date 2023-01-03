Red Wings place Jakub Vrana on waivers

Associated Press

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday, two-plus weeks after he returned from the player assistance program set up by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. It also comes a week after he was assigned to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league.