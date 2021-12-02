Red Wings' Jeff Blashill: On Bertuzzi's COVID protocol & Raymond's success
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Dec. 1, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Dec. 1, 2021.
Marc Staal’s first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Red Wings’ 3,000th victory. Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit, which won its third straight and raised the franchise's all-time point total to 7,001. David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 16 shots.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken, 12/01/2021
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in pandemic protocol before Wednesday's game against Seattle
