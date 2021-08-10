Red Wings, Jakub Vrana agree to 3-year contract, avoid arbitration

Aug. 10—Detroit — The Red Wings and forward Jakub Vrana found middle ground and avoided a messy arbitration hearing.

Vrana, a restricted free agent, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing Wednesday with his still relatively new team. But the two sides came to an agreement Tuesday on a three-year contract worth $15.75 million ($5.25 million per season salary cap hit).

Vrana submitted a figure of $5.7 million for next season, in arbitration, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, while the Wings offered $3.65 million.

By getting Vrana to agree to a three-year contract, the Wings have Vrana under team control for one year past his eligibility to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Wings acquired Vrana minutes before the March trade deadline expired, sending forward Anthony Mantha to Washington. Forward Richard Panik and two draft picks also came to Detroit.

Vrana quickly made an impression with the Wings.

Vrana, 25, had eight goals (including four in one game) and three assists, for 11 points in 11 games with the Wings. Vrana's goal-scoring ability was apparent quickly, and he showed a willingness and desire to play a sound, two-way game that apparently wasn't always shown in Washington.

For the season, Vrana had 19 goals and 17 assists (36 points) in 50 games between the Red Wings and Capitals.

Vrana just completed a two-year contract worth $6.7 million ($3.35 million salary cap hit).

With Vrana signing, the Wings' lone remaining restricted free agent who has an arbitration case is forward Adam Erne (Aug. 21). The two sides in that case also are likely to come to an agreement.

Defenseman Filip Hronek and forward Givani Smith are restricted free agents with no arbitration rights.

