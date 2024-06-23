Red Wings general manager talks this year’s draft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Stanley Cup Finals aren’t the only thing keeping the hockey world busy.

The NHL Draft begins Friday, June 28, just four days after the Stanley Cup has a new home. Two days after the draft ends, free agency begins. NHL offices are more than busy, including the Red Wings.

Despite juggling both the draft and four free agents, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is still focusing on drafting the best available players, regardless of their position and of the current players in the farm system.

“If something makes sense for us to do, that we think improves us, whether that be via trade or free agency, we’re not opposed to doing that,” Yzerman said. “Having said that, I don’t anticipate using prime assets, whatever you would consider those to be, to gloat and acquire, say, an older goaltender who might not be here two, three, four years from now.”

Yzerman understands that the farm levels are where the Red Wings find out how someone will play in the NHL and for how long, not right after being drafted.

“When Nate Danielson turned pro this year, Marco Kasper, even Simon Edvinsson or Albert Johansson, as they evolve each year, they mature,” Yzerman said. “Obviously, our goal is that they play in the NHL. That’s our baseline. Then, are they going to be third-pairing guys? Will they be able to kill penalties? How are they on the power play? It just kind of evolves.”

Despite wanting the best players available, regardless of position, Yzerman knows there’s a delicate balance. He can’t have too many of any position on a roster. Otherwise, it could turn potential draftees away from his club.

“These kids are looking at depth charts as they’re playing in college maybe, or playing in Europe, saying, ‘I may just let my rates expire and choose a team,'” Yzerman said. “Ultimately, when they turn pro, you’ve got to find a spot for them to play.”

The Red Wings have the 15th overall pick in the first round and eight selections total.

