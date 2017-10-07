Red Wings, Fans Usher in New Era With Opener at 'First-Class' Little Caesars Arena

As the live band blared pop covers and the sun dipped behind the parking deck, Kevin Larkin surveyed the red-carpet setup with a wide grin. When he first settled here with his wife in 1989, the beauty supply distributor tried mining this downtown Detroit area for potential clients but quickly realized the futility of his efforts. Too many shuttered offices, empty lots, burned-down houses to make business worthwhile. But look around now. Look how everything changed.

“We’ve been spoiled,” he says, an hour and a half before Thursday night’s regular-season opener. “We’ve come a long way from the Joe.”

Technically, the distance separating the Red Wings’ old digs at Joe Louis Arena and their new rink at Little Caesars Arena is about one mile, as the winged wheels drive. But like Detroit defenseman/forward Luke Witkowski says, “It’s not comparable.” On the one hand, the Joe was beloved for its rustic...uhh...charm. “The whole place looks as if it was built after somebody cut the budget in half,” SI’s Michael Rosenberg wrote in March. “Who builds a riverfront arena with no windows?” On the other hand, when Larkin’s 20-year-old speedster son Dylan invited him into the home locker room at Little Caesars after a recent Red Wings exhibition game, he stumbled into a sprawling, 25,000-square-foot complex replete with spa pools and a sauna.

“Sad to see the Joe go,” Kevin Larkin says, as a woman snaps a selfie with an octopus atop her head nearby. “A lot of great memories. But I knew where we were going. I like shiny and new.”

In that case, he came to the right spot. The concourse is filled with interior brick, natural light and garage-door entrances to restaurants, lending the ambiance of an outdoor plaza. A massive LED grid turns the rafters into an arena-sized Lite-Brite. The center-ice video screen briefly held the title of largest in the league at 5,100 square feet, at least until New Jersey’s Prudential Center and its behemoth board smashed that at more than 9,500. “The Joe, there was a lot of history,” defenseman Danny DeKeyser says. “But this is first-class everything.”