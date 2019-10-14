Red Wings executive Jim Devellano undergoes brain surgery

DETROIT (AP) -- Detroit Red Wings senior vice president Jim Devellano has had surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain tumor.

The surgery was Monday and the Red Wings say it was successful, adding Devellano is resting comfortably in a hospital and is expected to have a full and speedy recovery.

The 76-year-old executive is in his 38th season with the franchise and 53rd season in the NHL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He helped the Red Wings win four Stanley Cups after playing a part in the New York Islanders winning three NHL titles.

Devellano was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010 as a builder.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports