Red Wings draft LW Carter Mazur in 3rd round; Detroit a 'dream come true' for Shai Buium

Jul. 24—Detroit — The Red Wings went local with their third-round pick.

They selected forward Carter Mazur, a Jackson native who came up the ranks in the Little Caesars program, with the 70th pick overall, on Saturday.

Mazur (6-foot, 168 pounds) had 20 goals and 24 assists in 47 games with Tri-City in the USHL.

Like second-round pick Shai Buium, Mazur will be attending the University of Denver this fall.

The Wings moved up and traded with Vegas to select Buium, who is a California native.

As a youngster growing up in San Diego, Buium would follow the Red Wings and attend games in Anaheim or Los Angeles when the Wings were in town.

His favorite players were Pavel Datsyuk and Nicklas Lidstrom.

On Saturday, Buium became part of the Wings' organization.

The Red Wings moved up in the second round Saturday to draft Buium with the 36th pick overall.

"It's a dream come true, I'm super excited to be part of this organization," said Buium, on a media Zoom call afterward. "Growing up, Detroit was my favorite team when they had Datsyuk and Lidstrom, they were my two favorite players. It's a dream come true to be drafted by the Red Wings."

Buium is a mobile, 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman who played very well at Shattuck-St. Mary's (Minnesota), a dominant prep hockey powerhouse, before moving to Sioux City (USHL) this past season, where he had four goals and 22 assists (26 points) in 50 games).

"I loved the compete about it, the competition, and I felt I got more out of me," Buium said of attending Shattuck-St. Mary's. "I was able to play well and develop my game there. I really enjoyed it."

Buium is the son of two Israeli immigrants, and lived in San Diego, so it's not like he came naturally to the sport.

But Buium loved watching his cousin play, gravitated toward hockey, and wanted to play. But his mother Miri, a basketball star in her own right, wasn't keen on the idea.

"I asked my mom if I could play and she was hesitant, she said no a couple of times," said Buium, as Miri was bothered by the physicality. "Eventually she said yes, to try it out and thankfully she let me play.

"It is expensive (to play) in California. She never really told me (why she was against it). But I got attracted to hockey and stuck with it. More kids are playing it now, 100%. Kids that go to the high school I went to are playing hockey, and I didn't know any kids when I went there that played hockey. It's pretty crazy."

Buium is a left-shot defenseman who can find gaps on the ice and has progressively gotten better up the junior ranks.

"My strengths are my hockey IQ, I read the game well, and pick my pockets of when to join the rush or stay back," Buium said. "My game has matured through the years and I'm more of a two-way, offensive defenseman."

Buium's younger brother Zeev is going to play for the Plymouth Township-based United States National Development Team under-17 team this season, and the two routinely push each other.

"He's real talented," Shai said. "We compete against each other a lot, whether we're on the ice together or playing street hockey or playing basketball. We compete a lot and try to push each other to get better and that's what brothers do."

Buium was thrilled to talk to Wings general manager Steve Yzerman during the interview process.

"He's a legend, and it was pretty intimidating at first, that's for sure," Buium said. "But I'm super excited to be part of this organization."

The Wings sent their own second-round pick and the second fourth-round pick, which is Tampa Bay's pick, to the Golden Knights.

The Wings also selected a defenseman with their top pick (No. 6 overall) in Simon Edvinsson.

It's the second trade the Wings have made in the draft. On Friday, the Wings traded up in the first round to select goaltender Sebastian Cossa at No. 15 overall.

The Red Wings have picks remaining in the fourth (102), fifth (134) and sixth (166) rounds Saturday.

Red Wings draft picks, Day 2

Shai Buium

► Pick: No. 36 overall (Round 2)

► Position: Defenseman

► Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 214 pounds

► Last season: Sioux City (USHL), 50 games, four goals, 22 assists, 26 points

► Scouting report: Another lanky, rangy defenseman who is a left-handed shot and can transport the puck up the ice. From San Diego, he's taken an unnatural route up the junior circuit, but impressed at prep powerhouse Shattuck-St. Mary's (Minnesota) and Sioux City. Will play at University of Denver with another Wings' prospect, Antti Tuomisto, and third-round pick Carter Mazur.

Carter Mazur

► Pick: No. 70 overall (Round 3)

► Position: Left wing

► Height/weight: 6-foot, 168 pounds

► Last season: Tri-City (USHL), 47 games, 20 goals, 22 assists, 42 points

► Scouting report: A Jackson native, Mazur began his junior career playing in the Little Caesars program. Mazur was a captain for Tri-City this season and his a second-year draft eligible player, having gone undrafted last year. Scouts have been impressed with his pure offensive skill, but he desperately needs to get stronger. Mazur, 19, is quick and can handle the puck, and could develop into a prospect if he gets stronger physically.

