Red Wings get Dekeyser back against Avalanche

DETROIT -- Defenseman Danny Dekeyser returns after missing most of the season for the Detroit Red Wings when they meet the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Colorado will be playing the second of back-to-back games after a 5-2 loss to the Predators in Nashville on Saturday night.

Dekeyser has missed 17 games since sustaining a fracture ankle Oct. 10, in Dallas while blocking a shot.

"At first it looked like a sprain but the more it went on, they took a second look at it and there was a small fracture in there so it just took a little while to heal," DeKeyser told mlive.com. "It wasn't deeling great in the boot when I tried skating a few weeks ago, so just kind of shut it down for a couple of weeks and let it heal up."

DeKeyser was paired with defenseman Mike Green during Saturday's practice.

"Mobility is fine. It's just about getting back into the swing of things and getting back into game mentality," DeKeyser said.

The Red Wings (10-8-2) are 6-2-1 in their last nine games.

Detroit coach Jeff Blashill credits the team's recent success to playing north-south hockey with pace and urgency.

"I think if you're an opponent of ours lately you'd say we were really fast," Blashill said. "I've heard that from a number of opponents, whether it was players talking to players or talking to coaches."

The Red Wings have also simplified their game.

"When we do that we spend less time in our own end, spend more time in their end," center and captain Henrik Zetterberg said. "I think especially in the neutral zone, too, we're not bringing pucks back as much as we did, we try to go north right away. With the speed we have, it makes it easier for us."

Colorado (9-8-1) got goals from defenseman Andrei Mironov, the first of his NHL career, and left winger J.T. Compher -- his second goal of the season -- against Nashville. Mironov also had an assist.