Red Wings dealt major blow with Jakub Vrana out 4 months with shoulder injury

That considerable step forward for the Detroit Red Wings might be on hold for another season. Jakub Vrana, the club's flashy new(ish) addition, requires shoulder surgery and will miss at least four months to recover from the procedure.

Jeff Blashill said Red Wings F Jakub Vrana (shoulder) will have surgery, out minimum 4 months. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 30, 2021

Vrana scored eight goals and had 11 points in as many games at the end of last season with the Red Wings after being acquired from the Washington Capitals as the key return piece in the Anthony Mantha deal. The investment and immediate production helped Vrana bag a new three-year contract worth just short of $16 million from the Wings this offseason.

The situation around the injury isn't completely clear, as Vrana simply exited the ice early in a training camp session.

COLUMBUS, OH - MAY 8: Jakub Vrana #15 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on May 8, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Detroit has plenty of candidates to step into Vrana's top-line role, but few prepared to deliver the sort of production the club needs from his slot. Lucas Raymond, Filip Zadina, and Joe Veleno are among the top-end, high-profile prospects jostling for position at Red Wings camp.

The Red Wings have already been dealing with some adversity entering the season. Vrana's prospective linemate and another high-priced talent, Tyler Bertuzzi, opted against the COVID-19 vaccine — a decision that will preclude him from crossing the border and competing in Canada this season.

