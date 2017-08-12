Red Wings Condemn Use of Logo at White Nationalist Rally

Scores of white nationalists with torches marched, chanted racial slurs and attacked counter-protestors in Charlottesville, Va. last night. If you saw pictures or videos from Charlottesville, you may have seen the Red Wings' logo.

That's because a white nationalist group called the Detroit Right Wings, members of which made the trip to Charlottesville, adopted the logo as their own. The group is wholly unrelated to the team and did not receive permission to use the logo.

The team released a strongly-worded statement disavowing the group and the protest.

"Pro-white" protestors gathered on the University of Virginia campus to protest the taking down of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Thousands of pro-white protestors and counter-protestors have swarmed to the area. One person has been arrested while eight have been injured, according to police.

Virginia governor Terry McAauliffe has declared a state of emergency and all scheduled events on the campus have been cancelled due to public safety concerns.