Red Wings commit to GM Holland 2 more years

The Detroit Red Wings announced the signing of longtime general manager Ken Holland to a new two-year deal on Saturday.

Holland's future had been in question with the team missing the playoffs two straight seasons after three consecutive years of first-round exits. But Red Wings governor Christopher Ilitch reaffirmed his commitment to Holland with the new contract.

"Ken Holland is a highly accomplished and well-respected general manager who played an integral role in bringing four Stanley Cup championships to Detroit," Ilitch said. "Ken has a passion for scouting and is an astute talent evaluator. He has done a tremendous job over the last few seasons acquiring high draft picks and creating a tremendous opportunity to supplement our current roster and core of young players with additional high-end prospects. He has my support and that of our owner, Marian Ilitch, and we are completely aligned on our strategy for building a Stanley Cup contender."

Holland has been the Red Wings' general manager since 1997. In that span, the Red Wings have won the Stanley Cup three times (1998, 2002, 2008) and 10 division titles.

The 62-year-old previously served the organization as director of amateur scouting for seven years and assistant general manager for three, also playing a key role in constructing the 1997 Stanley Cup winner.

The Red Wings have won 893 regular-season games and 119 playoff games since Holland took over as GM, most in the NHL.

--Field Level Media