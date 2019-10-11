Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill sacrifices diet for win against Canadiens

Jeff Blashill did what he needed to do in order to snap a lengthy losing streak to the Montreal Canadiens. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Great leaders lead by example. And somebody willing to do what Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill did for his team should be considered an excellent leader.

Walking into the Bell Centre on Thursday night, the Wings had lost nine straight games against the Montreal Canadiens - certainly not a flattering streak. In order to right the ship and avoid a 10th straight loss, the team needed a massive effort.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And Blashill’s appetite to win inspired a group of men to emerge victorious.

Whatever it takes to win, right Jeff Blashill? 😂🌭 pic.twitter.com/xu2xeBljro — NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2019

Blashill, who typically eats two hot dogs prior to a game, kicked it into overdrive on Thursday and put back three frankfurters.

When desperate times called for desperate measures, Blashill called up hot dog No. 3 to get a win.

And it worked. Detroit relished in the opportunity to end their losing streak and mustard up a 4-2 victory. Scoring the first goal of the match, the Red Wings never had to play ketchup in this contest.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports