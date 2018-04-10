Red Wings coach Blashill will return in 2018-19

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill will return for a fourth season on the team's bench, general manager Ken Holland confirmed on Tuesday.

"I'm certainly glad to still be the coach of the Detroit Red Wings," Blashill said. "It's a job I love. I'm excited about moving this franchise ... where everybody wants it."

Holland noted that he is "big on experience" when asked about the decision.

The announcement comes three days after Holland received a two-year extension amid speculation that his job might also be in danger.

Detroit missed the playoffs for the second year in a row after reaching the postseason in each of the previous 25 seasons. The Red Wings' 73 points and 30 wins in 2017-18 represented their lowest marks in a non-shortened season since 1989-90.

Blashill, 44, led his team to 93 points and a third-place finish in the Atlantic Division before bowing out in Round 1 of the playoffs in 2015-16, his first year at the helm. Through his three seasons, the Red Wings are 104-105-37.

Blashill will coach the U.S. team at the 2018 IIHF Men's World Championships next month in Denmark, his second year in a row holding the position.

