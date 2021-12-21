Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin repays fan after knocking over beer

Dylan Larkin knocked over a fan's beer, then made sure to reimburse them. (Photo via Detroit Red Wings/YouTube)

Dylan Larkin is red hot and is paying it back through acts of kindness this holiday season.

The Detroit Red Wings captain was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday after scoring five goals and seven points in three games, but he’s not just making fans smile over his in-game performance.

During warm-ups before the game against the New York Islanders last Tuesday, Larkin got a little too excited banging around the boards, and unfortunately knocked over a fan’s beer that was resting on the other side of the glass.

In a behind-the-scenes, mic’d up video posted by the Red Wings on Monday, it’s revealed just how swell of a guy Larkin is.

Almost immediately after spilling the drink, Larkin made his way to the bench to ask Detroit’s locker room attendant Rick Szuber for $20, and asked him to walk over to repay the fan for the accident.

All debts were settled and that game just happened to kickstart Larkin’s recent hot streak. The 25-year-old center notched a goal against New York, earned two points against the Hurricanes the following game, and then finished his week off with a hat trick and an assist while hosting the Devils. Is this hockey karma? Yeah, probably.

Unfortunately, the acts of kindness have to be put on pause as the NHL has closed operations until after the holiday break due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 affecting the majority of teams – including the Red Wings, who have nine of their players on the league’s protocol list.

When Larkin is back on the ice, and maybe paying for more beer, he will continue to assist Detroit in moving from the absolutely terrible category, to the slightly not bad. He has 15 goals and 29 points in 27 games played this season.

More from Yahoo Sports