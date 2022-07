Reuters Videos

STORY: The sanctions are "aimed at (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his enablers and aren't designed to harm our allies and their populations," Trudeau said, adding that Ottawa will continue to "unequivocally" stand with Ukraine.A group representing the Ukrainian diaspora said on Tuesday (July 13) it was seeking a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to issue a "time-limited and revocable permit" to exempt the return of turbines from its Russian sanctions as Europe seeks continued energy flows until it can end its dependency on Russian gas.