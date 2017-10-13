Red Wings break late tie, beat winless Coyotes 4-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jimmy Howard faced 35 shots Thursday night, the third time in three games Howard has seen at least that many attempts.

The Detroit Red Wings goalie stopped 33 of them, but one stood out in his team's 4-2 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes.

Howard stretched for a pad save on Clayton Keller's shot that looked like it would go under him, which started a short-handed rush that produced the tiebreaking goal for Luke Glendening with 3:24 to play.

''They threw it back door, so I was probably fortunate he (Keller) did a one-timer, because it allowed me to look it over and I was able to get a pad on it,'' Howard said. ''Good to see him (Glendening) get the game-winner.''

Dylan Larkin got the assist on Glendening's goal, his second of the night.

Frans Nielsen sent in a long empty-net goal with 1:34 to go to seal Detroit's third victory of the season. The Coyotes have one point through four games.

Martin Frk and Henrik Zetterberg also scored for Detroit.

Keller scored twice for Arizona, with Max Domi assisting on both.

Louis Domingue came off the bench to make 21 saves for the Coyotes, forced to play when starter Antti Raanta had to leave after the first period with a lower-body injury. Domingue has played in three of the first four games of the season.

''It's not good. We're close but close is far from being good enough,'' Domingue said. ''It's a lot of self-searching. ... We've got to find a way to be more than close because not a win in four games to start the season, it's not good enough.''

Arizona had a 5-on-3 power play for 90 seconds in the first period, but the Red Wings survived that stretch and were 3 for 3 on the penalty kill in the first.

The Coyotes went 1 for 6 on power plays for the game.

Raanta, who gave up three goals in the first 6:15 of the Coyotes' 5-2 loss at Vegas on Tuesday night and was pulled from net, held the Red Wings scoreless on nine shots in the first period. He blocked a wide-open attempt from Nielsen with 4:19 to go.