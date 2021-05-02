Red Wings blank Lightning in marathon shootout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings
  • NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings
1 / 2

Red Wings blank Lightning in marathon shootout

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sam Gagner scored in the eighth round of a shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 1-0 home win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Tampa Bay outshot Detroit in regulation and overtime, 33-15, but couldn't put anything past Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss, who recorded his second consecutive shutout.

Tampa Bay started backup goalie Curtis McElhinney, who made 15 saves in what was his first start since April 22 and 11th of the season.

Ross Colton of Tampa Bay scored to start the shootout, but Jakub Vrana of the Red Wings answered in the first round to tie the shootout at 1-1.

Brayden Point of Tampa Bay and Filip Zadina of Detroit scored in the second round of the shootout, but there weren't any more goals until Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round.

However, Valtteri Filppula of Detroit scored to force an eighth round.

After Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde missed the net, Gagner finally ended the game.

Tampa Bay (34-14-3, 71 points) had a big opportunity with 6:04 remaining in the game when it had a two-man advantage for 1:46, but the Red Wings (18-26-9, 45 points) killed the chance off, allowing just two shots and withstanding a tipped shot that went off of the crossbar.

The Lightning thought they had taken the lead with 9:23 left in the third period on a goal off of a point shot by Ryan McDonagh, but following a challenge by the Red Wings, it was called back due to goalie interference.

Ondrej Palat was ruled to have bumped with Greiss and threw him out of position as the puck sailed into the net.

Tampa Bay went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Detroit went 0-for-3.

The Lightning saw a four-game winning streak end, while the Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak despite failing to score a goal in regulation for the second time in three games.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Barrier-breaking golfer to become 1st with Down syndrome to compete in a national college championship

    Amy Bockerstette gained viral fame in 2019 at TPC Scottsdale, but has been knocking down doors for years.

  • NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks edge Nets

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • Jiri Prochazka puts light heavyweights on notice with 10th straight KO

    After scoring one of the most remarkable knockouts in UFC history, he said there are “new skills, new things I need to learn.”

  • Russell Westbrook piles up historic triple-double, has Wizards primed to crash NBA's play-in party

    Who wants to face Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in a single-game elimination?

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

  • Motor racing-Bobby Unser, three-time Indy 500 winner, dies at 87

    Unser was one of six members of the famed motor racing family to race in the Indy 500. While Bobby won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981, his brother Al went one better winning the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" four-times. "There simply was no one quite like Bobby Unser," said Roger Penske, chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Recap: Jones wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Darlington

    NASCAR‘s newest car met NASCAR‘s oldest superspeedway Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — and one of the sport‘s most iconic cars brought home the checkered flag. Erik Jones raced his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet from fourth place on a late-race restart to surge past Timmy Hill and Anthony Alfredo […]

  • Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson reacts to Yoel Romero pulling out of Bellator 258

    Kevin Iole chats with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson, who returns to the cage Friday to face Jose Augusto at Bellator 258 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

  • Merab Dvalishvili ‘would love to fight’ Marlon Moraes after UFC mentioned it as possibility

    Merab Dvalishvili is riding a six-fight winning streak and wants to keep his momentum going against a big name.

  • Golf-PGA Tour warns players against signing up for breakaway tour - reports

    The controversy echoes last month's unsuccessful attempt by 12 European soccer clubs to create a breakaway European Super League, prompting a backlash from fans, players and politicians. The Telegraph said players have been offered contracts of between $30 million-$100 million to take part, but that the PGA had warned of severe consequences during a meeting ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.

  • McDavid help Oilers beat Canucks 5-3 to clinch playoff spot

    Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored and Leon Draisaitl added two assists for Edmonton in the opener of a four straight games between the teams.

  • Jags fire several front office executives after draft

    The Jags made some pre-draft moves and parted ways with some executives in their scouting office from Dave Caldwell's regime and before.

  • Tuchel salutes Chelsea's desire as Blues reach Champions League final

    Thomas Tuchel hailed the hunger of his "fantastic" Chelsea stars as they reached the Champions League final with a 2-0 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

  • 49ers caved to pressure in Trey Lance pick, Mike Lombardi claims

    The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.

  • WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upsets Simona Halep in Madrid

    No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.

  • Red Sox' Alex Cora reacts to Yankees fans harshly booing Astros

    Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was involved in the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal, shared his reaction to Yankees fans relentlessly booing Houston at Yankee Stadium.

  • Rumor: Timberwolves wanted Warriors to trade up for the No. 1 pick

    The Timberwolves apparently tried to get the Warriors to take the top pick off their hands in the draft last year.