Red Wings’ Bertuzzi suspended two games for punch

An ill-advised knuckle sandwich thrown while on his own bench has cost Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi two games.

Bertuzzi was caught up in a fracas on Sunday night with Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert when the infraction happened.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Red Wings defenseman Mike Green delivered a solid check to Calvert, whose stick found its way onto the Red Wings bench.

Bertuzzi grabbed his stick and Calvert took exception, sparking a melee that including Red Wings forward Dylan Larking and ended after Bertuzzi dropped the glove off his right hand and punched a defenseless Calvert.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety labeled Bertuzzi’s actions as “unsportsmanlike conduct and roughing,” ultimately handing him the two-game ban.

The sequence can be seen here:

George Parros noted in his suspension video that the Red Wings weren’t merely defending themselves from flying sticks or bodies.

Parros also pointed out that Bertuzzi threw two punches on the play — the first while Larkin was tussling with Calvert and the second when Calvert’s head was down.

Bertuzzi has no prior history with the DoPS. He will forfeit $15,053.76, money that goes into the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck