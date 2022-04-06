Red Wings' bats were silenced in a 5-0 loss at Toledo in season opener

Coming off one of the worst seasons in their long, long history, the Rochester Red Wings didn’t exactly come out swinging in their 2022 opener Tuesday night in Toledo.

The Red Wings were blanked 5-0, managed only four singles and a double, and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Last year, the Wings were one of the worst offensive teams in Triple-A East (which is now back to being called the International League this season) as they finished 19th out of 20 teams in batting average and 18th in runs scored.

Catcher Tres Barrera had two hits for the Red Wings in their season-opening 5-0 loss at Toledo Tuesday.

This is a different lineup that manager Matt LeCroy penciled in Tuesday, but the results were similar as the Wings had two runners on base in the same inning only twice - the first and fifth - and never advanced a runner to third base.

Catcher Tres Barrera, who was with Rochester briefly last season before his recall to the Washington Nationals, had two of the hits. Returning Red Wing outfielder Nick Banks and first baseman Joey Meneses, who joined the organization after spending 2021 as a Red Sox farm hand, had one hit each. And another newcomer, third baseman Richard Arena who was with Buffalo in the Blue Jays organization last season, had the double.

Starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault lasted four innings and yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out five. Tetreault, a 25-year-old right-hander began 2021 in the Gulf Coast rookie league and advanced all the way to Rochester by the end of the season. He made two appearances during which he gave up four runs on 10 hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts in 11 innings.

Tuesday, he gave up a solo homer to Jacob Robson leading off the second, then was roughed up for three runs in the third. The inning began with shortstop Luis Garcia making a throwing error, and then Kody Clemens - one of Roger Clemens’ sons - singled.

Daz Cameron then ripped a two-run double and he later scored on a sacrifice fly that made it 4-0.

Carson Teel replaced Tetreault in the fifth and the first batter he faced, Clemens, tripled to right and he later scored on a double by Ryan Kreidler.

“It’s fun to start the season on a good note,” Clemens told reporters in Toledo. “Just saw the ball well, found a few holes in the infield, a couple hard ground balls. And then I got into one with the triple, so it was a good day, for sure.”

This was the first time the Red Wings have faced the Mud Hens since 2019. The entire 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic, and in 2021 the Wings played only the other five teams in the Northeast Division.

This year, the IL has been split into two 10-team divisions, East and West, and while the Wings won’t play every team in the league, they will have a far more diversified schedule.

The bulk of the games in the newly expanded 150-game schedule will be played against Buffalo, Worcester, Syracuse, Lehigh Valley and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but in addition to Toledo, the Wings will also play St. Paul, Omaha, Columbus, Norfolk, and Indianapolis.

In a way to cut down on travel costs, the league is again employing the one series per week setup. Monday is an off day, and the series’ will run Tuesday through Sunday.

The opening set in Toledo continues Wednesday night, and on Thursday, the Nationals’ top pitching prospect, right-hander Cade Cavalli, will make his debut for the Wings and as of now, is slated to face Toledo’s Michael Pineda, the former Yankee who after three years with the Twins signed a free agent deal with the Tigers three weeks ago.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester Red Wings drop season opener 5-0 to Toledo Mud Hens