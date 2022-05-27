Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry gets new ESPN documentary

The rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche produced many unforgettable moments, including this legendary fight between Mike Vernon and Patrick Roy. (Reuters)

One of hockey’s greatest ever rivalries is getting the silver screen treatment.

On Friday, ESPN released a trailer for their upcoming E60 documentary that is set to release in June and it is all about the bloody history between the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche in the 1990’s and early 2000's.

Here’s the worldwide, clean, Digital debut of @espn’s @E60 masterpiece, “Unrivaled.” @Avalanche/@DetroitRedWings was the @ufc on ice. The fiercest rivalry in hockey history like you’ve never seen before. This trailer is so powerful it made my eyes wet by the last 20 seconds. pic.twitter.com/lferqwOmG0 — Chicken Parm Esq (@Buccigross) May 27, 2022

With a star-studded cast of former players that include some legendary Hall-of-Famers like Brendan Shanahan, Peter Forsberg, Patrick Roy, Steve Yzerman, and Joe Sakic; as well as the known brutalizers involved in some of the more crimson-soaked moments between the two clubs, like Darren McCarty and Claude Lemieux; this feature is going to be a must-watch for any hockey fan.

The trailer itself already features plenty of talking points. When Kris Draper suffered a gruesome injury, McCarty’s retaliation against Lemieux, and so on. But the highlight, beyond the dramatic scenes of players throwing themselves at each other on the ice, is current Toronto Maple Leafs president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan, clearly still feeling his blood boil at the thought of facing Colorado, and explaining how he knew that he had to “f–king grab somebody.”

No matter what fan base they belong to, hockey enthusiasts went into hysteria over the teaser.

Red Wings fans know this saga like the back of their hands. It's scripture at this point.



Every single one will be tuning into this. Cant wait. 🐢 #LGRW https://t.co/EhGCbLCt0L — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) May 27, 2022

😲



Come for the reason why I’m still tempted to say “Red Wings Suck” no matter who the Avs are playing.



Stay for the throwback McNichols Arena seats behind Claude Lemieux. https://t.co/WwWTmCD9DB — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) May 27, 2022

Oh man, ESPN'S The Point just previewed a two hour special on the Red Wings v Avs rivialry...it looks SOOO GOOD. Airing in June! #LGRW — Linda (@lindylou266) May 26, 2022

The Red Wings/Avalanche ESPN documentary is going to be a must-watch 🍿 — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) May 27, 2022

Some fans seemed to draw attention to the ending, when Red Wings legend Vladimir Konstantinov stated that his favourite part of the rivalry is when they “beat them.” Konstantinov famously was involved a career-ending and life-altering limousine accident in 1997, causing him to spend several weeks in a coma and paralyzing him. His condition has improved considerably since the accident, though he still has trouble speaking and walking.

Oh my god...set the DVR's. And what Konstantinov said at the end of this....WOW https://t.co/XoDoeUUg5Z — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) May 27, 2022

When Vlady came in at the end and said "beat them".....yup...cant wait for this https://t.co/84rU88iwlg — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) May 27, 2022

Outside of clean broadcasts and getting shiny new score bugs, ESPN’s introduction back into the NHL now involves getting a top-tier production team making dramatic and compelling documentaries about some of the sport's historic storylines.

The documentary is scheduled to air during the Stanley Cup final, slated to begin in mid-June.

