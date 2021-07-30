Red Wings acquire center Mitchell Stephens from Lightning

Jul. 30—Detroit — The Red Wings added more forward depth Friday, as general manager Steve Yzerman returned to his Tampa connections.

The Wings acquired center Mitchell Stephens from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Stephens, 24, has appeared in 45 games for the back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Lightning over the last two seasons. Stephens has three goals and four assists for seven points in the NHL.

Stephens (5-foot-11, 190-pounds) was limited to seven NHL games last season due to a lower-body injury, with one assist. In four games with Syracuse (AHL), Stephens had one goal and seven assists.

Stephens appeared in seven playoff games during Tampa Bay's first championship run, in 2019-20, scoring one goal.

In four pro seasons with Syracuse, Stephens has played in 135 AHL games, with 37 goals and 47 assists (84 points), with a plus-29 rating and 45 penalty minutes.

Stephens was a 2015 second-round draft pick of the Lightning while Yzerman was still GM of that organization.

Stephens played junior hockey in Saginaw and London of the OHL, and in 209 games had 73 goals and 87 assists (160 points) with 92 penalty minutes.

Stephens would appear to be in the hunt for a job on the Wings' bottom-six forwards, what with the losses of Darren Helm and Luke Glendening to free agency.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan