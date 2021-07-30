Red Wings acquire C Mitchell Stephens; training camp returns to Traverse City

Jul. 30—Detroit — The Red Wings added more forward depth Friday, as general manager Steve Yzerman returned to his Tampa connections.

The Wings acquired center Mitchell Stephens from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Stephens, 24, has appeared in 45 games for the back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Lightning over the last two seasons. Stephens has three goals and four assists for seven points in the NHL.

Stephens (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) was limited to seven NHL games last season due to a lower-body injury, with one assist. In four games with Syracuse (AHL), Stephens had one goal and seven assists.

Stephens appeared in seven playoff games during Tampa Bay's first championship run, in 2019-20, scoring one goal.

In four pro seasons with Syracuse, Stephens has played in 135 AHL games, with 37 goals and 47 assists, with a plus-29 rating and 45 penalty minutes.

Stephens was a 2015 second-round draft pick of the Lightning while Yzerman was still GM of that organization.

Stephens played junior hockey in Saginaw and London of the OHL, and in 209 games had 73 goals and 87 assists (160 points) with 92 penalty minutes.

Stephens would appear to be in the hunt for a job on the Wings' bottom-six forwards, what with the losses of Darren Helm and Luke Glendening to free agency.

Training camp set

The Wings announced Friday they'll be returning to Traverse City's ICE Arena to host the NHL Prospects Tournament and Wings' training camp.

The tournament will runs September 16-through-20 with a five-team field, including the Wings, Columbus, Dallas, St. Louis and Toronto. Each team will play each other three or four games.

The Wings' will also return to Traverse City for training camp from Sept. 23-28. Red Wings players, prospects and tryouts will be divided into teams that will practice and scrimmage throughout camp, including the annual Red and White Game on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Following the Red and White game, the team will remain in Traverse City and hold practices Sept. 27 and 28 prior to breaking camp for Detroit to begin their preseason schedule.

Advance tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City will be available online this season at www.centreice.org/drwtickets and will also be sold first-come, first-served at the arena entrance on the day of each event. The website will have upcoming on-sale dates.

The Red Wings will open training Camp with the 22nd Training Camp Golf Classic, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises, a non-profit organization providing affordable skating programs to Northern Michigan.

Lashoff returns

The Wings announced the re-signing of defenseman Brian Lashoff to a one-year contract.

Lashoff, 31, will enter his 12th pro season, after originally signing with the Wings prior to the 2008-09 season.

Lashoff, captain of the minor league affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, appeared in 13 games for the Griffins in 2020-21, with three points (one goal, two assists), and a plus-five rating and six penalty minutes.

