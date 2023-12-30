Red Wings' 5-8 Alex DeBrincat drops Predators 6-1 defenseman Roman Josi in quick fight

The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators this summer and gave him a four-year extension for his special set of hands.

He hasn't disappointed with 17 goals and 37 points in his first 36 games through Friday night's 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators.

But DeBrincat, 26, one of the NHL's smallest players at 5-8, 180, showed a different type of hands during a fight with 6-1, 201-pound Predators captain Roman Josi.

They got tangled up in front of the net with Josi knocking off DeBrincat's helmet and smiling as they skated toward the boards.

But once they dropped the gloves, it was over quickly.

DeBrincat and Josi drop the gloves 🥊 pic.twitter.com/0vZ9O8zhMx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 30, 2023

DeBrincat grabbed Josi's jersey with his left hand before delivering about a half dozen rights and dragging down the defenseman.

Maybe, it shouldn't be surprising. DeBrincat's hockeyfights.com profile showed he has four previous fights in the NHL, winning three of them with a series of quick rights and drawing the other. Josi had two previous fights.

DeBrincat finished the game with a goal and two assists, including on Lucas Raymond's overtime game-winner, for a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alex DeBrincat downs Roman Josi in fight in Red Wings-Predators game