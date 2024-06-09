Red Wing sprinter does it again at state meet, now a two-time state 100 champion

Jun. 8—ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — It hasn't been an easy season for Red Wing's Thomas Lamkin.

There were huge expectations for him, the senior having won the Class 2A state title in the 100 one year ago with a sizzling time of 10.65.

But injuries nicked at him all this season and made it impossible for Lamkin to ever be at his best.

Well, Saturday in the state track-and-field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Lamkin's current best left him with arms raised and a primal scream coming from him as he crossed the finish line in the 100.

Lamkin was a state champion, this time clocked in 10.75 as he and the rest of the 100 state field made their way through a slight headwind.

Lamkin did it with shoulder-length hair flying and seeming like wings carrying him to the finish.

He was a state champ, again.

"Being a two-time state champion is a big deal to me," said Lamkin, whose best 100 competition Saturday came from a familiar source, fellow Section 1 sprinter Evan Maurud of Winona, who finish second in 10.91. "I've committed most of these last two months to trying to be on the right path to defend that title. So this is satisfying."

It was Lamkin's start to the 100 that likely did it for him. He was the first out of the starting blocks, grabbing an immediate lead that he never gave up. That was a significant change from last year when he considered his starts just so-so.

"One of the guys I competed with today told me how good I was out of the blocks," said Lamkin, who was also third in the 200 (22.12). "He said that he's usually the best blocks starter and that he was hoping to win today by beating me out of the blocks."

That didn't happen. Lamkin was best and he stayed that way until he was lifting his arms in jubilation and offering that primal scream.

Carter Anderson enjoyed that first state high jumping championship. That happened two years ago for the Stewartville senior when he cleared 6-feet-6 at the state meet.

Now, after what he did Saturday, he's got two state titles to enjoy. Anderson won the Class 2A high jump again, this time with a height of 6-7. His personal best had been 6-8 at a meet earlier this season at Pine Island.

Stewartville coach Aaron Meyer wasn't at all surprised that Anderson won.

"I am super proud of him," Meyer said. "He had his eyes set on that second high jump title all season. That he then went out and accomplished it is a testament to him. He got through the typical ups and downs of a track-and-field season and stayed focused."

Anderson has been working hard the last few weeks, trying to iron things out in his best event.

"The past week or so I've been trying really hard to get up and over the bar," he said. "I wanted to make sure I wasn't diving at the bar. So I practiced some technique work and just made sure I had fun with it today, to be honest."

It's the mental part of the game that Meyer says Anderson has down best.

"Carter is about as mentally tough as they get," Meyer said. "Nothing rattles him."

Winona's Evan Maurud didn't win the 100 Saturday as he'd hoped, finishing second behind Red Wing two-time champion Thomas Lamkin. Lamkin was timed in 10.76, Maurud in 10.91.

Still, the day offered plenty of satisfaction for Maurud. Besides second place in the 100, he was fifth in the 200 (22.31). But his favorite experience of the meet happened in the 4x100 relay.

That's where Winona was a champion in 42.22, that time just off the state record the Winhawks team of Maurud, Owen Graner, Jaden Blanck and Zakari Epps established the day before in the preliminaries (42.40).

"At this point, that 4x100 is my favorite race," said Maurud, who will compete next year at Division III power University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. "It's the most fun when you have a group of guys with the same goal. We've been manifesting this for weeks, if not months. We talked about it until 10:30 last night, talking about how we believed in each other. What we did (Friday, setting the meet record) gave us a lot of confidence. We came into this race knowing that we should win it."

That champion in the 4x100 was the first ever for Winona in a relay event.

Paige Halder wouldn't have changed a thing.

The Byron senior, one of the top individual all-around track-and-field athletes in the state, made the decision to run in relays at the state meet rather than individual running events. She figured to have been a great candidate to finish high in the 400 and 200.

Instead, Halder did just one individual event — the long jump — and joined teammates to comprise dynamic 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

While the Bears didn't win any of those in Class 2A, they were stellar in all three of them. The 4x400 relay (Taylor Matter, Lilah Kurke, Carly Halder, Paige Halder), which was the final event of the day, saw the Bears shine most.

That group finished in 3:59.94, good for second place behind Pequot Lakes (3:58.17), and also set a school record.

Breaking records was the theme of the day for the Byron relays, as the Bears were at their best, setting school marks in all three relay events.

The team of Kurke, Carly Halder, Ruby Rowland and Paige Halder blistered to a 48.69 time in the 4x100 for fourth place and a school record. And the 4x200 collection of Kurke, Carly Halder, Kailey Schneider and Paige Halder was also fourth in school-record setting 1:42.94.

Paige Halder, who will compete in the fall at Division I North Dakota State University, appreciated every second of all of it. And no, there was no part of her that regretted her decision to race relay heavy.

"Man, it was awesome," Paige said. "It was so fun to be able to run as well as we did. We set school records in (Friday's) preliminaries, and then we broke them all today. We are a group that just continued to make progress all season. We kept working hard."

First place was Calla Pike's druthers.

But running a 2:15.54 in the 800 and finishing second at state, the Winona sophomore could live with that.

"My expectation was that I would land somewhere in the middle of the group," said Pike, who ran a 2:15.09 last week in the section meet. "I did better than I expected. So I am pretty satisfied but still bummed that I didn't get first."

Pike just about did. Winner Calia Chaney of Pequot Lakes took home the top medal with a 2:15.02 time.

Winona distance coach Jed Reisetter found himself continually ramping up his expectations of Pike as the season rolled along. He always knew she had potential, but it was midway through this year that he began to regard her as a special talent.

"She has had a really impressive second half of the season," Reisetter said. "Now she is taking big steps into realizing what kind of power she has as a runner."

Stewartville's Ridge Hatz, who has been stellar all season in the discus, was at his best Saturday. He threw it 166-9 to finish fourth. First place went to Josiah Zillmer of Rockford with a 170-10 throw.

Also in the boys meet, Byron's 4x400 relay team of Adam Glynn, Jaxon Boynton, Carson Heimer and Ben Zimmerman finished fifth with a 3:25.79 time. Winona's 4x800 relay team of Brady Benedict, Phineas Van Fossen, Kedrick Boucek and Max Horeck landed fourth in 8:04.22.

In the girls meet, Winona's Shay Berlin-Burns was fifth in the shot put (39-6).

Class 2A track-and-field meet results