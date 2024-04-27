Red and White Gala Featuring Radford Alum and ESPN Personality Marty Smith
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — It was an eventful Friday night for the alumni and community connected with Radford Highlanders athletics. The Dedmon Center played host to more than 400 people during its annual Red & White Gala. From silent and live auctions to music and good food, the evening saw plenty of familiar faces including Giles County native and ESPN personality Marty Smith. Smith making his way back to his old stomping grounds attending as the keynote speaker. Being home and a Highlander alum for Smith is something he very much enjoys. Friday night he feels blessed to have opportunities like these to give back.
