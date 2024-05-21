Red Stars Mallory Swanson, Sam Staab selected to Team USA roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The United States Women’s National Team will hit the pitch in early June in a pair of friendlies, and two Chicago Red Stars players will be joining the club.

According to a press release Tuesday, defender Sam Staab was selected to the U.S. camp squad roster for the first time in her career. She’ll be joined in camp by Red Stars forward Mallory Swanson, who was forced to miss most of last season after suffering a knee injury.

Swanson has appeared in nine games this season for the Red Stars, with three goals and two assists to her credit in those contests.

In 63 career matches for the U.S., Swanson has scored 22 goals, including a goal and an assist in three World Cup games in 2019. She missed the 2023 edition of the tournament due to injury.

Staab has appeared in 10 matches for the Red Stars this season, with two assists to her credit in those contests. In her NWSL career, she has appeared in 100 games, with four goals and six assists with the Red Stars and the Washington Spirit.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, a long-time fixture in net for the Americans, was left off the squad after suffering a thigh injury during the NWSL season.

The U.S. women are scheduled to take on South Korea in a pair of friendlies in early June, including at Allianz Field in St. Paul on June 4.

Later in the summer Team USA will take on Mexico in New Jersey and Croatia in Washington D.C. in their final tune-ups before the 2024 Olympics.

The Red Stars meanwhile will take on Racing Louisville FC on Saturday evening in suburban Bridgeview, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.