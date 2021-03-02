Red Sox's Kiké Hernandez, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers homer in same inning vs. Rays

WATCH: Hernandez, Duran, Devers homer in same inning vs. Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox were powered by a newcomer, a top prospect, and one of their stars in Tuesday's win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kiké Hernandez, Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers each homered in the third inning of the spring training matchup at JetBlue Park. Hernandez, formerly of the Los Angeles Dodgers, sparked the power surge with a solo shot to center field.

Duran, the team's top outfield prospect, made it back-to-back bombs.

Jarren Duran in today's starting lineup & making the most of it! #SoxSpring pic.twitter.com/PqJjWmtiS9 — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) March 2, 2021

Devers topped it all off with a two-run shot to center field that made it 6-0.

Oh my gosh. No way. No way.



Yes way. 😎 pic.twitter.com/AzKnIpXQLi — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 2, 2021

That was more than enough for Boston as it earned its first victory of the spring, 9-3. Yairo Munoz also homered for the Red Sox in this one, crushing a two-run shot in the second inning.

On the pitching side, Martin Perez and newcomer Garrett Whitlock looked strong. Perez allowed one hit in two innings, and Whitlock did the same while striking out two Rays hitters.

Next up for the Red Sox is a Wednesday matchup vs. the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. ET.